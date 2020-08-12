STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All's well that ends well: Congress says Rajasthan crisis a closed chapter

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala credited former party chief Rahul Gandhi for his vision in helping resolve the crisis in Rajasthan.

Published: 12th August 2020 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress said Tuesday that the crisis in Rajasthan is a "closed chapter" and all legislators supporting its government will work towards strengthening Rajasthan and fighting COVID-19 and other economic calamities.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala credited former party chief Rahul Gandhi for his vision in helping resolve the crisis in Rajasthan, after he intervened and assured rebel Sachin Pilot and MLAs close to him of redressal of their grievances.

"It is a close chapter and I would not like to comment further on the same.

I would only say, we will all work together including Pilot and all the 18 MLAs who have gone, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

ALSO READ: Sachin Pilot back in Jaipur, says there shouldn't be any vendetta politics

"All our legislators as also those who were supporting our Government will work in strengthening Rajasthan and in fighting COVID and other economic calamities and as they say - 'All's well that ends well'," he told reporters.

Surjewala said after yesterday's meeting of Pilot with Gandhi, in whose leadership he reposed complete and total faith, he has resolved to work with the Congress government in Rajasthan and for strengthening the party in the state, along with all the MLAs who were temporarily annoyed.

The Congress leader said the entire country witnessed as to how after 30 days the political events of Rajasthan have come to a close.

This, he said, is indeed a victory for the 8 crore Rajasthanis as also all the Congress legislators and well-wishers.

He said this was made possible by the vision and belief of Gandhi in carrying all Congress leaders together bereft of any differences of opinion that they may have.

The resolution of the crisis was also helped by the cooperation and assistance given by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress leader said, thanking Gehlot for showing maturity.

"This is also a befitting reply to BJP and its conspirators who despite having been rejected by the people of Rajasthan, were seeking to form a BJP government despite being in minority," he said.

Surjewala said the BJP is "badly divided" into various groups that they could not call a meeting of the legislature party and finally called three chartered planes to take their MLAs away.

On the exchange of language during the crisis, Surjewala admitted that some "hot words" were exchanged and some bitterness was caused.

The political crisis in Rajasthan Congress ended on Monday after a meeting of Pilot with Gandhi and later the MLAs met top Congress leaders and were assured that their grievances would be redressed in a time-bound manner.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also announced the formation of a three-member Committee that would hear the grievances of rebel leaders.

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress Rajasthan crisis Sachin pilot
