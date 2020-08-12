STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hunt on in Uttarakhand for 'enemy properties' owned by people who fled to Pakistan, China

One of the famous enemy properties in Uttarakhand is Hotel Metropole, which played host to the Jinnahs on their honeymoon.

Published: 12th August 2020 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Hotel Metropole in its heyday

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a drive to find 'enemy properties' in Uttarakhand, the state government has identified 69 such structures in five districts while the hunt for 68 others is on. Uttarakhand has a total of 137 enemy properties. 

"Instructions have been issued to all 13 district magistrates to identify enemy properties in their respective districts and clear them of encroachments if any," said Sushil Kumar, secretary of the state revenue department.

One of the famous enemy properties in Uttarakhand is Hotel Metropole, which played host to the Jinnahs on their honeymoon.

Pakistan’s founding father Mohammad Ali Jinnah arrived in Nainital with his wife Rattanbai in April 1919. The couple also went for boating on Naini lake. 

A case regarding the property has been dragging on for several decades in the courts even as the building and its premises are used for parking cars and as a dumping ground. A major part of the hotel was engulfed by fire last year in March.

The hotel which also hosted famous Hindi literary figure Rahul Sankrityayan began its fall from grace in the 1960s when the government of India decided to declare properties of people who left India after partition and independence in 1947 as 'enemy properties'. 

Hotel Metropole in 2018 before the fire struck

Mohammad Amir Ahmed Khan, the then king of Mahmudabad to whom the property belonged, left India for Iraq and eventually embraced Pakistani citizenship in 1957.

In March this year, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Lok Sabha said that the value of 'enemy properties', once owned by those who had migrated to Pakistan and China decades ago, is estimated to be about Rs one lakh crore. 

The enemy properties belonged to those who in the wake of the India-Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1971 and Sino-Indian war of 1962 left the country and migrated to Pakistan and China. 

Following this, the government of India, under The Defence of India Act, 1962, took over the properties and companies belonging to these people 

These properties were vested by the central government in the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI). 

The Centre has constituted two committees headed by senior officials for the disposal of immovable enemy properties vested in the Custodian of Enemy Property for India under The Enemy Property Act. 

According to central government data provided in Parliament, a total of 9,280 enemy properties had been left behind by Pakistani nationals and 126 by Chinese nationals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hotel Metropole enemy property Uttarakhand Uttarakhand government
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp