Moderate flash flood risk in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh: Central Water Commission

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Neighbourhood areas of east Rajasthan and adjoining northeast Madhya Pradesh subdivision were at moderate risk of flash floods, the Central Water Commission (CWC) official flood forecast informed on Thursday.

"Moderate risk of flash floods over neighbourhood areas of east Rajasthan, adjoining northeast MP subdivision, neighbourhood areas of south Chhattisgarh adjoining to South Odisha, Telangana & north coastal Andhra Pradesh subdivision," the CWC said.

Additionally, the India Meteorological Department tweeted, "Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, East Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours."