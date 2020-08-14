BJP hopes for one more shot at Operation Kamal in Rajasthan amid Gehlot-Pilot patch-up

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Putting up a brave face post Sachin Pilot’s return to his party, the BJP said it would move a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot government in the Assembly due to begin on a stormy note from Friday.

The BJP’s legislature party met in Jaipur and was joined by Vasundhara Raje and MLAs of its ally, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party. The no-trust move was endorsed by all the MLAs.

“Our party is fully ready for such a move. We will question the government how it has functioned during the past one month when all its MLAs and ministers were herded together in hotels,” said Gulab Singh Kataria, the leader of the Opposition.

The presence of former chief minister Raje in the party meeting was significant as she had stayed away from public functions for nearly five months following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar(Left) and former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje during a meeting | PTI

She remained largely silent even during the month-long Congress crisis, leading to rumours that she had some understanding in saving the Gehlot government.

Raje was combative as she came out of the meeting.

“The Congress has taken care of its interests and is not interested in the people of Rajasthan. We worked hard for 10 years but all that this government has done is changing the names of our schemes. We are now more determined than ever to present the works of the Central government before the people of Rajasthan.”

Though disappointed over the failure of ‘Operation Kamal’, the party still hopes that given the Gehlot-Pilot bitterness, another opportunity would come its way sooner rather than later.

“This game is not yet over as the Congress remains faction-ridden. The disgruntled MLAs will themselves bring down the government,” said a senior BJP party leader.

SC adjourns hearing

The SC adjourned hearing on BJP MLA Madan Dilawar’s plea against merger of BSP MLAs with Congress to August 17 on being informed that the Rajasthan HC is hearing it.

It refused to give interim relief to BJP MLA Madan Dilawar who sought stay on the Speaker’s nod to the merger.