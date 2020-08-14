STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Constable killed, another injured in Naxal attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

A police official said as per preliminary information, the incident took place in Koti village under Bhamaragadh taluka of the Naxal-hit district.

Published: 14th August 2020 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 04:13 PM

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A constable was killed and his colleague injured in a Naxal attack in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, police said.

A police official said as per preliminary information, the incident took place in Koti village under Bhamaragadh taluka of the Naxal-hit district, around 170km from Nagpur in eastern Maharashtra.

The two constables had gone to a shop, where they were fired upon by an "action team" of Naxals, he said.

"One of the constables was martyred, while the other got injured in the incident," he said.

Gadchiroli SP Shailesh Balkawde told PTIthat there was an attack on two policemen by Naxals at Bhamaragadh in which one constable was killed and another injured.

The slain constable was identified as Dushyant Nandeshwar and his injured colleague as Dinesh Bhosale.

In Mumbai, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh paid tributes to the police constable killed in the Naxal attack and wished speedy recovery to the injured jawan.

Jawan Dushyant Nandeshwar was martyred in bullets firing by Naxals in Gadchiroli districts Koti.

Tributes to him, we are part of his familys grief.

Also praying for the speedy recovery of injured jawan Dinesh Bhosale, Deshmukh tweeted.

