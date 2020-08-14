STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput's case politically motivated: Maharashtra government to SC

The state government told the top court that Bihar Police cannot register FIR in the case and carry out any investigation on the ground of alleged "inaction or illegal" action of the Mumbai Police.

Published: 14th August 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra government told the Supreme Court on Thursday that registration of the FIR lodged in Patna in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case was politically motivated and due to extraneous reasons.

The state government told the top court that Bihar Police cannot register FIR in the case and carry out any investigation on the ground of alleged "inaction or illegal" action of the Mumbai Police.

"The newspaper reports produced on record state that the Bihar Police were hesitating for registration of the FIR but the Chief Minister of Bihar and another minister had persuaded them to register it.

Thus, it is submitted that the registration of the FIR at Rajeev Nagar Police Station, Patna, Bihar, was politically motivated and due to extraneous reasons," the state government told the top court.

The Maharashtra government filed its written submissions in the top court on actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the FIR to Mumbai.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case.

The Maharashtra government said the territorial jurisdiction of a court with regard to the criminal offence would be decided principally on the basis of place of occurrence of the incident and not on the basis where the FIR is registered.

"The provisions in the CrPC governing the field emanate from the doctrine that all crimes are local. Investigation into a crime, the witnesses who are to be examined for the purposes of proving the commission thereof and other relevant factors, which are required to be taken for consideration thereof lead to the aforementioned inference," the state government said.

It said that all the alleged offences are committed within the local limits of Mumbai, and at the time of registration of the FIR it was apparent that the crimes were committed outside the jurisdiction of Bihar and therefore it was mandatory to register a Zero FIR and transfer it to Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government told the apex court that police are investigating to ascertain the cause of death of the deceased and to ascertain whether he had died under circumstances raising a reasonable suspicion that some other person has committed an offence.

Earlier in the day, Bihar government told the Supreme Court that Maharashtra Police neither registered an FIR on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide nor did it extend any support to Patna Police for investigating the case on "account of political pressure".

The FIR in Patna has been registered against Chakraborty and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant FIR Bihar Police Mumbai police
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senator Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Who is USA VP candidate Kamala Harris?
Waterlogging at Pul Prehladpur near Badarpur Border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, Negi, EPS)
Delhi waterlogged with heaviest downpour of the season
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp