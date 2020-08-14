Sudiksha Bhati death case: Police announce Rs 20,000 for information on Bullet or its riders

By PTI

BULANDSHAHR: A day after it ruled out "harassment" angle in Sudiksha Bhati's death case, Bulandshahr police on Friday announced a reward of Rs 20,000 to anyone with credible information on the motorcycle or its riders involved in the August 10 road crash.

"There is this information that there was a Bullet motorcycle with two riders which applied an emergency brake and Sudikha's two-wheeler then crashed into it from behind. She died due to injuries in the accident," Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

"We are putting in all efforts and tracking every Bullet registered in the district, analysing them. In pursuance of the case, we have announced a reward of Rs 20,000 to any person who could lead us to the Bullet involved in the case or the riders of the Bullet," Singh told reporters.

The district police chief said if the information provider wishes, their identity would be kept confidential.

He said the investigation in the case is underway and the effort is to not put any innocent person behind the bars but identify the actual culprits and bring them to justice.

"The effort is also to bring out all facts and truth in the case," Singh said.

Sudiksha (20), who hailed from Deri Scanar village in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Dadri, died on Monday in a road crash in Bulandshahr district while she was pillion riding a motorcycle with her younger cousin, a minor.

An academically bright student, she was pursuing a graduation course in entrepreneurship at the Babson College, Massachusetts (US), on a scholarship and was scheduled to go back on August 20.

Her family has alleged that the road crash took place because two unidentified motorcycle-borne men were "following" her two-wheeler and harassing her.

"It appears that after the body reached her Deri Scanar village, some people tried to twist the narrative of the incident. Since the girl had got a huge scholarship package (for studying in the US), there could have been a thought of demand (for compensation) in the people," Singh said Thursday.

"There was an attempt to present this incident with a new narrative. And if a lie gets repeated by 50 people again and again, then even that lie begins to appear like truth," the officer told reporters.

Singh said police officials were also "shown as a party in the incident" and it was being projected that the death took place because of police's "irresponsibility and tampering".

"In the investigation so far and on the basis of the eye-witness's statement, there has been no confirmation that it was a case of harassment," he said.