STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pending dues: Uttarakhand HC issues notice to three ex-CMs inluding Ramesh Pokhriyal, Bhagat Singh Koshyari

The next hearing is scheduled after four weeks.The petition was filed by a Dehradun-based NGO, the Rural Litigation and Entitlement Kendra.

Published: 15th August 2020 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday issued show-cause notices to three former chief ministers and the state chief secretary while hearing a contempt petition over non-compliance of an order on dues for facilities used by the ex-CMs for years.

The ex-CMs include Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and current Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Kartikey Hari Gupta, counsel for the petitioner, said: “The court has already stated earlier that this is public money and should be returned”. 

The next hearing is scheduled after four weeks.The petition was filed by a Dehradun-based NGO, the Rural Litigation and Entitlement Kendra.

In June, the High Court had declared provisions of the Uttarakahnd Former Chief Ministers Facility Act 2019 as ultra vires or ‘beyond legal authority of the state’.

After the order, all ex-CMs are now liable to pay the market rent and other expenses amounting to Rs 20 crore.

The highest pending rent is due from late ND Tiwari (Rs 1.12 crore) followed by BS Koshayri (Rs 47.57 lakh), BC Khanduri (Rs 46.59 lakh), Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Rs 40.95 lakh) and Vijay Bahuguna (Rs 37.5 lakh).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Bhagat Singh Koshyari Uttarakhand High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp