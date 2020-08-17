STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Highest spike of 1,165 new cases take Punjab's COVID-19 tally to 31,206; minister tests positive

A total of 568 patients recuperated from the disease in a day taking the total number of recoveries in Punjab so far to 19,431.

Published: 17th August 2020 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab police checking details of passengers travelling in a bus.

Punjab police checking details of passengers travelling in a bus. (File| PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The highest single-day spike of 1,165 coronavirus cases and a record 41 fatalities pushed the COVID-19 tally in Punjab to 31,206 and the death toll to 812 on Sunday, according to a bulletin by the state government.

Fourteen deaths were reported from Ludhiana, seven from Patiala, four from Jalandhar, three each from Amritsar and Sangrur, two from Ferozepur and one each from Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Moga and Mohali, it stated.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Ludhiana recorded 315 fresh instances of the viral infection, Jalandhar 187, Ferozepur 96, Mohali 91, Patiala 90, Gurdaspur 74, Moga 64 and Amritsar 37, the bulletin said.

A total of 568 patients recuperated from the disease in a day taking the total number of recoveries in Punjab so far to 19,431.

The state government bulletin stated that there are 10,963 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, of whom 35 are in a critical state and on ventilator support while 217 are on oxygen support.

So far, 7,70,873 samples have been collected for coronavirus tests, it said.

Meanwhile, state Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar has tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Sunday.

He is now under home isolation and samples of his family members have also been taken for testing, the official said.

Kangar had hoisted the national flag in Mansa during Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

A health official said the health teams have been tracing people who came in contact with the minister.

Those who were in close contact with Kangar would be tested for COVID-19, said an official.

Kangar is the second minister from the state to have contracted coronavirus.

Earlier, Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa had tested positive for the infection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Punjab Coronavirus Cases Gurpreet Singh Kangar
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp