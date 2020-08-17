STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT students develop scanning app

Camscanner — a Chinese mobile app — will soon have a tough competitor. Some of the India's brightest young minds have come forward with a document scanning application.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Camscanner — a Chinese mobile app — will soon have a tough competitor. Some of the India’s brightest young minds have come forward with a document scanning application. Available on Google Play Store for Android devices, ScanUp works as a better alternative to CamScanner that is banned by the Centre. The application is free to use, with no ads or watermarks.

The brain behind this app is Archit Bubna and his friends of IIT-Delhi . Utilising their spare time in the lockdown due to Covid, Archit and his friends came up with the idea to develop and launch a general utility app considering the demand for Indian alternatives to foreign products in the current patriotic fervour and the enthusiasm among the public towards the Make in India movement.

And it took only 21 days to them to develop the ‘ScanUp’ app to the nation, motivated by the goal of achieving an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Hailing from Hajipur in Bihar, Archit had secured All India Rank-3 in the IIT-JEE Advanced in 2019. He represented India and was the Gold Medallist at the 50th International Physics Olympiad held at Tel Aviv in Israel in 2019.

Archit and his friends Ritvik Gupta, Pranjal Aggarwal, Rajdeep Singh Dhingra and Deepanshu Rohilla are currently pursuing B. Tech. (Computer Science & Engineering) of the First Year from IIT in Delhi.
The efforts of the team have been lauded by V. Ramgopal Rao, IIT-Delhi Director, on Twitter.

