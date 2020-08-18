STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, flight movements up 12 times at Goa airport

Till Monday, Goa reported 11,994 COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

Published: 18th August 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases, flight movements at the Goa airport increased almost 12 times last month as compared to April this year, according to the Airports Authority of India.

It said this is a sign of normalcy returning at the Goa airport, located at the INS Hansa base in Vasco town.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday posted a chart on its Twitter handle, showing 27 flight movements at the Goa airport in April this year, followed by 59 in May, 265 in June and 318 in July.

"AAI's Goa Airport @aaigoaairport saw steady rise in flight movement since Apr'20. From 27 flights in Apr to nearly 12 times that no. in Jul these are signs of normalcy returning. In the wake of #COVID19, we aim to bring Indian Civil Aviation back to normal, as soon as possible," AAI said in the tweet.

Tagging the post, the Goa airport in its tweet said, "Team Goa Striving hard to reach the pinnacle."

Till Monday, Goa reported 11,994 COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Goa airport Goa flights COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp