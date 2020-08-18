Jharkhand lynching: Tabrez Ansari's wife demands CBI inquiry, fast track hearing

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Wife of Tabrez Ansari, after meeting Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday, has demanded CBI inquiry into her husband’s lynching case.

Ansari was allegedly thrashed for several hours after being tied with a pole and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ on June 18, last year, on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle with two other persons in Seraikela and succumbed to his injuries four days later in a hospital on June 22.

“After I met Chief Minister, he has sought a week’s time to look into the demands raised by me in the application. In the application, I have demanded CBI inquiry into the matter, besides a day-to-day hearing by a fast track court into my husband’s case, which is pending in the Court of First Additional District and Session Court of Saraikela,” said wife Shaista Parveen. In addition, I want financial support of Rs 25 lakh along with a state government job, she added.

Parveen further added that when she had met CM Soren six months back, calling her his sister, he had assured her to extent all support to her. She has knocked his door only on the basis of the assurances given to her earlier, she said.