STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand lynching: Tabrez Ansari's wife demands CBI inquiry, fast track hearing

Shaista Parveen said she also wanted financial support of Rs 25 lakh along with a state government job.

Published: 18th August 2020 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Tabrez Ansari's wife Shaista Parveen (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Wife of Tabrez Ansari, after meeting Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday, has demanded CBI inquiry into her husband’s lynching case.

Ansari was allegedly thrashed for several hours after being tied with a pole and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ on June 18, last year, on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle with two other persons in Seraikela and succumbed to his injuries four days later in a hospital on June 22.

“After I met Chief Minister, he has sought a week’s time to look into the demands raised by me in the application. In the application, I have demanded CBI inquiry into the matter, besides a day-to-day hearing by a fast track court into my husband’s case, which is pending in the Court of First Additional District and Session Court of Saraikela,” said wife Shaista Parveen. In addition, I want financial support of Rs 25 lakh along with a state government job, she added.

Parveen further added that when she had met CM Soren six months back, calling her his sister, he had assured her to extent all support to her. She has knocked his door only on the basis of the assurances given to her earlier, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tabrez Ansari Hemant Soren Tabrez Ansari lynching case Jharkhand lynching Shaista Parveen
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp