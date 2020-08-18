STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’

On the challenges and changes that would confront bilateral ties if there is a change in regime, the former diplomats said overall, we would be on a positive ground with some changes in nuances.

Published: 18th August 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh

By Prabhu Chawla and Kaveree Bamzai
Express News Service

US presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris will view India on its merits and New Delhi should also do the same, India’s former Ambassadors to the US Navtej Sarna and Arun Kumar
Singh said in conversation with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express, and author and senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai in TNIE Expressions, a series of live webcasts with people
who matter.  

“Harris is on the ticket (running mate) as she is perceived to be black and portrays herself as black. She is politically correct in doing so. Historically and politically America is about white and black….Black women are the Democratic bedrock of supporters. However, she will have an influential voice on India file. She will not budge from her positions and take India on its merits,” Sarna said. Singh said Harris was picked keeping in mind women voters and the Black community. “Her statements since becoming a Senator and running mate have been emphasising her Indian American identity... We saw large numbers of Indian Americans in the Obama administration. This has been taken forward during Trump. For Indian Americans, they would be enthused irrespective of their views of American politics. Harris captures change and progress that is taking place,” he said.

On the challenges and changes that would confront bilateral ties if there is a change in regime, the former diplomats said overall, we would be on a positive ground with some changes in nuances. “If we see Biden come to power, the changes will not only be for India; there will be a turning of foreign policy... It will be a change of stance for the US where they will looking back into globalisation, assuring allies, working with alliances, getting back into multilateral organisations like WHO, UNESCO, Paris Climate agreement,” Sarna said.

Singh, on the other hand, felt that broadly, we will be at a good place. “The Trump administration has been supportive of us broadly on the issue of terrorism and at the same time they have gone ahead and signed a deal with the Taliban not taking fully into account India’s interests. They have been supportive of us with regard to China and the Indo-Pacific, increased technology sharing and put India on strategic authorisation level-1. They called out China’s aggressive actions in Ladakh but at the same time they have taken action against us on trade issues which did not happen during Obama administration. Then, there are the actions on the H1-B visas…driven by his ‘America first’ narrative and focusing on his own core political base which have not been so positive for India,” he said, and added that each administration will pose a different set of challenges, but broadly it will be a positive trajectory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Navtej Sarna Arun Kumar
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp