Most e-waste recycle units violating rules: CPCB

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has found that the majority of registered e-waste dismantling and recycling units in the country were found violating waste disposal rules.

Computers, servers, monitors, printers, scanners, cellular phones, TVs, iPods, medical apparatus, washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioners are examples of e-waste when unfit for use. Electronic waste disposal is becoming a major problem globally and India is the world third largest e-waste generator but recycles less than 2 per cent of it.

According to the CPCB report on status of management of e-waste, there are 312 dismantles and recyclers in 18 states. E-waste (Management) Rules, 2016 compliance verification reports of 263 dismantling and recycling facilities shows that out of these, only 206 facilities were found operational, 27 were found non-operational, 16 were found closed and status of operation of 13 facilities were not provided.

As many as 16 states said they have initiated a drive against illegal dismantling and recycling of e-waste, while 15 states didn’t initiate any action.