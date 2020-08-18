STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan assasination bid: Haryana Police arrested gunman who had carried out recce of actor

Sources said that the Faridabad Police has arrested 27-year old Rahul alias Sanga aka Baba belonging to Bhiwani district but presently living in Hisar from Uttarakhand on August 15.

Published: 18th August 2020 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is learnt tobe on the radar of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang which operates in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, as today the Faridabad Police arrested a sharp shooter of the gang who had carried out the recce to know the actor’s movements.

He was brought here for investigation, as he was wanted in the murder case of Pravin, a local resident and a revolver has been recovered from him.

He was brought here for investigation, as he was wanted in the murder case of Pravin, a local resident and a revolver has been recovered from him.

A senior police official claimed that Rahul had in January this year gone to Bandra in Mumbai where the actor lives and done the recce of his house and his movements for three days on the directions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is lodged in a jail in Rajasthan.

As reportedly, Bishnoi wanted to eliminate Khan for his acquittal in the case of killing a blackbuck in Rajasthan several years ago and had last year sent another gangster in this regard.

The police have also arrested four others (Manish, Rohit, Ashish and Bharat) for helping the gangster Rahul in some other cases. It is learnt that Rahul, Bharat and Ashish were remanded to two days police custody, the two others have been sent to judicial custody by the local court.

Earlier in June this year the Haryana Police had arrested sharpshooter Sampat Nehra from Hyderabad who had also gone to survey the actor's movements. Nehra was also working on the directions of the gangster Bishnoi.

