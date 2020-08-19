STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
76 accused of cow slaughter booked under NSA in UP so far this year

This is more than half of the total 139 people who have been booked under the NSA for various crimes this year, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police has invoked the stringent National Security Act against 76 people accused of cow slaughter so far this year, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

"Of the 139 people booked under the National Security Act, 76 are accused of cow slaughter, six are involved in crimes against girls, 37 in serious crimes and 20 in other crimes," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in a statement issued here.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the NSA be slapped in case of crimes which may affect public order so that there is a feeling of fear among criminals and a feeling of safety among the public," he said.

Under the NSA, a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that he or she is a threat to national security or law and order.

