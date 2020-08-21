STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MP's husband booked for alleged molestation in Rajasthan

The MP said the woman cooked up this tale of molestation in order to pressure her husband and family to give her the money she had demanded.

Published: 21st August 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 08:50 PM

Molestation

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The husband of BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjita Koli has been accused of molestation by a young woman in Bayana.

The woman MP claims the victim was allegedly demanding money from her family and the case against her husband is only a bid to extract money from them.

The 25-year-old victim, a labourer, filed an FIR in the local police station in Bayana on Thursday alleging that Omi alias Hom Chand Koli, husband of Bharatpur MP Ranjita Koli, sneaked into her house late in the night on August 11 in an inebriated condition. He started molesting her and began indulging in obscene acts, the woman said in the FIR, and demanded strict action against the culprit.

When the MP's husband started misbehaving with her, she shouted out and all her family got together to save her. In the commotion, the accused managed to escape.

The victim claimed that her family spoke to Ranjita Koli about the incident. The MP, however, allegedly told the family that she was out of station and advised them not to lodge a case till she came back. But after this conversation, the victim claims that she and her family started receiving threats from the MP’s family and finally they decided to file an FIR.

Reacting to the incident, Ranjita Koli said that the woman’s entire allegation is a fabricated story. She claimed that the woman used to work at their home and demanded money. She cooked up this tale of molestation in order to pressure her husband and family to give her the money she had demanded.

The Bharatpur Police registered a formal FIR on Thursday and began questioning people of the neighbourhood on Friday. The Police say they are probing all aspects of the case and will soon interrogate the prime accused in the case. The SHO of Bayana Police station Madan Meena said, "We have registered a case of molestation under sections 354 and 451 of the IPC. The statement of the victim will be recorded in front of a magistrate and the probe will continue."

Ranjita Koli Rajasthan BJP Rajasthan molestation case
