Pre-police job training for minorities in Maharashtra

By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has decided to give pre-police recruitment training to youths belonging to minority communities free-of-cost. The training expenses will be shared by the state government. The candidates participating in the training will be imparted general knowledge and physical training for police recruitment.

Each youth will also be given Rs 1,000 for purchasing a tracksuit and shoes and Rs 300 for books. The training will continue for two months and a maximum of 100 students will be selected and trained in each district.

Each district will spend over Rs 5.50 lakh for training and a provision has been made for this. “Aspiring candidates from the minority communities should take advantage and try to join the police force,” said Nawab Malik, Minister for Minority Development. The Maharashtra home department plans to recruit about 12,000 police personnel by the year-end.