STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel urges Rahul Gandhi to become Congress chief again

Baghel posted the copy of his letter to Gandhi on his Twitter account.

Published: 23rd August 2020 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A day before the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi, urging him to return as the president of the party.

Baghel posted the copy of his letter to Gandhi on his Twitter account.

The tweet also carried a comment, which read: "Hon'ble Sonia ji and Rahul ji are the ray of hope for us in every challenge. We are all with you. Millions of party workers and people of Chhattisgarh and the entire nation are with you..."

In his letter, Baghel said, "Gandhi-Nehru family has made significant contributions in transforming India from a poor nation to a modern country. Their sacrifices for the country are unforgettable. Despite facing several crises in the past, millions of workers of the 135-year-old Congress party had always shown faith in the Gandhi-Nehru family."

"At present, some leaders within the party have started discussing ideological differences publicly. I request all party members to maintain unity within the party during this challenging time. It has been the tradition of Congress that all issues are discussed in detail at various levels and decisions are then taken in democratic manner," he said.

"We remember that the Congress party under the leadership of Rahul ji put up a good show in the Gujarat assembly elections and paved the way for the formation of government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Only Sonia ji and Rahul ji seem to be the ray of hope for bringing the country out of the crises," he said.

"Congress is a hope for people of the country, especially poor, labourers, farmers and youth. We all Congressmen want to assure you (Rahul Gandhi) that millions of Congress party workers in the country have complete faith in your leadership," he added.

Baghel further requested, "amid voices of dissent, you should stand firm and show a new direction to the country and take charge of the party leadership.

"We are very much hopeful that under your strong leadership, Congress will again touch new heights," he added.

Rahul Gandhi had stepped down as Congress president after the party faced an electoral drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sonia Gandhi had taken over as interim chief in August last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Congress Working Committee Congress Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp