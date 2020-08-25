STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After joining BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia visits RSS office in Nagpur for first time

Scindia’s exit from the Congress in March, with over 20 MLAs, led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh and enabled the BJP’s return to power.

Published: 25th August 2020 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Jyotiraditya Scindia

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (File | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Congress and joined BJP over power tussle in Madhya Pradesh, visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur for the first time on Tuesday.

According to the reports,  Jyotirditya Scindia first visited the residence of Dr Balram Keshav Hedgewar, founder of RSS. Later he went to the Hefgewar Smriti Temple in Silkbagh in Nagpur. RSS is the parent body of the BJP.

“This place is not just a residence. It is an inspirational place that provides energy for my service to the country. This is the place of inspiration for people,” Scindia said.

While visiting the residence of RSS founder KB Hedgewarin Mahal in Maharashtra, Scindia said that the current leadership debate brewing within the Congress party was an ‘internal’ matter and commenting on internal affairs of any other political party would ‘not be appropriate.’ He said that he is now a member of the BJP.

Scindia’s comment comes a day after his former party conducted a day-long CWC meet in New Delhi to discuss the contents of a letter written by senior Congress leaders, which was ‘leaked’ in the public domain, to party chief Sonia Gandhi demanding for a leadership change.

Scindia’s exit from the Congress in March, with over 20 MLAs, led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh and enabled the BJP’s return to power. Sources in Nagpur said that Scindia knew that without blessings from the RSS, it is very difficult to get the main position. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jyotiraditya Scindia RSS headquarters
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp