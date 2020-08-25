After joining BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia visits RSS office in Nagpur for first time

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left the Congress and joined BJP over power tussle in Madhya Pradesh, visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur for the first time on Tuesday.

According to the reports, Jyotirditya Scindia first visited the residence of Dr Balram Keshav Hedgewar, founder of RSS. Later he went to the Hefgewar Smriti Temple in Silkbagh in Nagpur. RSS is the parent body of the BJP.

“This place is not just a residence. It is an inspirational place that provides energy for my service to the country. This is the place of inspiration for people,” Scindia said.

While visiting the residence of RSS founder KB Hedgewarin Mahal in Maharashtra, Scindia said that the current leadership debate brewing within the Congress party was an ‘internal’ matter and commenting on internal affairs of any other political party would ‘not be appropriate.’ He said that he is now a member of the BJP.

Scindia’s comment comes a day after his former party conducted a day-long CWC meet in New Delhi to discuss the contents of a letter written by senior Congress leaders, which was ‘leaked’ in the public domain, to party chief Sonia Gandhi demanding for a leadership change.

Scindia’s exit from the Congress in March, with over 20 MLAs, led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh and enabled the BJP’s return to power. Sources in Nagpur said that Scindia knew that without blessings from the RSS, it is very difficult to get the main position.