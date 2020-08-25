Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator, no change in health: Hospital

By Online Desk

As per the Army's Research and Referral hospital in New Delhi, the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged since August 24.

The Army hospital said that 'Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support but his vital parameters are stable.'

The 84-year-old former President of India was admitted to the hospital in Delhi cantonment on August 10 where he underwent a brain surgery for clot removal.

According to the doctors, a patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal.

MEDICAL BULLETIN: 25 AUG



There is no change in the medical condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable: Army Hospital (R&R) #pranabmukharjee@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard — Mayank (@scribesoldier) August 25, 2020

Mukherjee had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and later developed a respiratory infection

Dr. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

​(Inputs from ENS)