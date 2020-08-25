STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator, no change in health: Hospital

The 84-year-old former President of India was admitted to the hospital in Delhi cantonment on August 10 where he underwent a brain surgery for clot removal.

Published: 25th August 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

As per the Army's Research and Referral hospital in New Delhi, the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged since August 24. 

The Army hospital said that 'Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support but his vital parameters are stable.'

The 84-year-old former President of India was admitted to the hospital in Delhi cantonment on August 10 where he underwent a brain surgery for clot removal.

According to the doctors, a patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal.

Mukherjee had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and later developed a respiratory infection

Dr. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

​(Inputs from ENS)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pranab Mukherjee Pranab Mukherjee Health
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp