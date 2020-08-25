Shibu Soren rushed to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram days after testing positive for Covid-19

By Express News Service

RANCHI: JMM Chief Shibu Soren, who was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi after tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, is now being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram as a precautionary measure. 76-year old Soren and his wife Rupi Soren were found positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Hospital sources, however, claimed that Soren is perfectly alright; and is being taken to a higher centre in Gurugram as a precautionary measure.

Soren is being taken to Delhi by Rajdhani Express from Bokaro and will be admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday. Soren left Ranchi at around 4:30 pm on Tuesday from where he will be taken to Delhi by Rajdhani Express.

“There is nothing to worry about... Since he has an old medical history, therefore, as a precautionary measure, we are shifting ‘Guruji’ to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram,” said Chief Minister Hemant Soren before leaving for Bokaro. He will also undergo regular medical tests which are due for more than a year, he added.

A team of doctors from Medanta Hospital in Gururam will be available with Shibu Soren on way to Delhi where an extra compartment has been attached to accommodate Soren and others accompanying him.

Notably, the air ambulance was not opted for due to the drop in oxygen level in senior Soren's body.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister and his wife Kalpana Soren, who underwent Covid-19 test for the third time after coming in contact with his Cabinet colleague Banna Gupta, were found to be negative on Monday. After Gupta testing positive for coronavirus, entire Jharkhand Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, had gone into home quarantine.