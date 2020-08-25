STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shibu Soren rushed to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram days after testing positive for Covid-19

Hospital sources claimed that Soren is perfectly alright, and is being taken to a higher centre in Gurugram as a precautionary measure.

Published: 25th August 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

JMM president Shibu Soren

JMM president Shibu Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: JMM Chief Shibu Soren, who was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi after tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, is now being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram as a precautionary measure. 76-year old Soren and his wife Rupi Soren were found positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Hospital sources, however, claimed that Soren is perfectly alright; and is being taken to a higher centre in Gurugram as a precautionary measure.

Soren is being taken to Delhi by Rajdhani Express from Bokaro and will be admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday. Soren left Ranchi at around 4:30 pm on Tuesday from where he will be taken to Delhi by Rajdhani Express.

“There is nothing to worry about... Since he has an old medical history, therefore, as a precautionary measure, we are shifting ‘Guruji’ to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram,” said Chief Minister Hemant Soren before leaving for Bokaro. He will also undergo regular medical tests which are due for more than a year, he added.

A team of doctors from Medanta Hospital in Gururam will be available with Shibu Soren on way to Delhi where an extra compartment has been attached to accommodate Soren and others accompanying him.

Notably, the air ambulance was not opted for due to the drop in oxygen level in senior Soren's body.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister and his wife Kalpana Soren, who underwent Covid-19 test for the third time after coming in contact with his Cabinet colleague Banna Gupta, were found to be negative on Monday. After Gupta testing positive for coronavirus, entire Jharkhand Cabinet, including the Chief Minister, had gone into home quarantine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shibu Soren JMM Medanta Hospital Rajdhani Express Hemant Soren
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp