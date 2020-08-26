Watch | ABVP activists try to stop Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar's car; cane-charged

By PTI

MUMBAI: Activists of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday tried to stop the car of Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar in Dhule district demanding waiving of education fees, prompting the police to cane charge them, a senior officer said.

The incident occurred in afternoon near the district collectorate when the animal husbandry minister was visiting the office, he said.

"As the protesters tried to block the minister's car, police cane-charged them," the officer said.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Police beat members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Dhule after they stopped the vehicle of State Minister Abdul Sattar to request him to waive off college fee of students owing to #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/AM8B86nOhz — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

He said six persons were detained briefly till the minister left the area.