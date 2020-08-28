Aero India’s 13th edition to be held in Bengaluru in February 2021

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Putting an end to the uncertainty looming over the 13th edition of Asia’s biggest air show -- Aero India, the Ministry of Defence on Friday blocked the dates in a meeting held by the Defence Minister.

A source confirmed, “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation after taking inputs from various stakeholders and has given a go-ahead for 13th edition of Aero India 2021 to be held from 3 - 7 February 2021 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru”.

Aero India is a biennial international military and civil air show which started in 1996 and has been getting organised at the same venue since then.

There have been talks before the 2019 Aero India that it would shift to Lucknow but Bengaluru remained the venue ultimately. More than 600 Indian Companies and 200 Foreign Companies participated in the 2019 air show.

Aero India has evolved into an important event in the calendar of military shows bringing the manufacturers and end-users together. In recent years, the Union government has shifted its focus to develop the indigenous defence manufacturing capability.

“We expect the participation of all the major international defence companies. Also this time a rise into the number of participants from India is expected with the push for Make in India.” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

India has been one of the largest defence equipment importers and the present government has been working to offset this imbalance. There is a push to develop a dynamic, robust and competitive indigenous Defence industry, including Aerospace and Naval Shipbuilding industry to cater to the needs of Armed forces with quality products.

Under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Package,’ the government aims to provide a focused, structured and significant thrust to defence production capabilities of the country for self-reliance and exports. Government is aiming to achieve a turnover of Rs 1,75,000 Crores (US$ 25Bn) including export of Rs 35,000 Crore (US$ 5 Billion) in Aerospace and Defence goods and services by 2025.