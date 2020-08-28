STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Aero India’s 13th edition to be held in Bengaluru in February 2021

Aero India is a biennial international military and civil air show which started in 1996 and has been getting organised at the same venue since then.

Published: 28th August 2020 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

Rafale jet

Rafale fighter aircraft lands during the inauguration of 12th edition of AERO India 2019 in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Putting an end to the uncertainty looming over the 13th edition of Asia’s biggest air show -- Aero India, the Ministry of Defence on Friday blocked the dates in a meeting held by the Defence Minister.

A source confirmed, “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation after taking inputs from various stakeholders and has given a go-ahead for 13th edition of Aero India 2021 to be held from 3 - 7 February 2021 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru”.

Aero India is a biennial international military and civil air show which started in 1996 and has been getting organised at the same venue since then.

There have been talks before the 2019 Aero India that it would shift to Lucknow but Bengaluru remained the venue ultimately.  More than 600 Indian Companies and 200 Foreign Companies participated in the 2019 air show.

Aero India has evolved into an important event in the calendar of military shows bringing the manufacturers and end-users together. In recent years, the Union government has shifted its focus to develop the indigenous defence manufacturing capability.

“We expect the participation of all the major international defence companies. Also this time a rise into the number of participants from India is expected with the push for Make in India.” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

India has been one of the largest defence equipment importers and the present government has been working to offset this imbalance. There is a push to develop a dynamic, robust and competitive indigenous Defence industry, including Aerospace and Naval Shipbuilding industry to cater to the needs of Armed forces with quality products.

Under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Package,’ the government aims to provide a focused, structured and significant thrust to defence production capabilities of the country for self-reliance and exports. Government is aiming to achieve a turnover of Rs 1,75,000 Crores (US$ 25Bn) including export of Rs 35,000 Crore (US$ 5 Billion) in Aerospace and Defence goods and services by 2025.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aero India air show Rajnath Singh
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp