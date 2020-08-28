Kanhaiya Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav may  join hands for Bihar Assembly polls

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls due later this year, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD and Kanhaiya Kumar of CPI could share the dais against their principal adversary Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD-U.

The Left parties in the state appear to have agreed in principle to join the ‘grand alliance’ led by Lalu Prasad’s RJD. This became evident at a meeting where the Left agreed to unite with allies of the grand alliance against the ruling NDA on all the 243 seats.

Political observers said the move would certainly enable the Grand Alliance to give a tough fight to the NDA allies in the state. Kanhaiya Kumar, the controversial former JNU leader, and Tejashwi Yadav had stuck to their ways in the general election held last year with RJD fielding its candidate against Kanhaiya from the Begusarai seat.

Both of them, though, had drawn impressive crowds in the Lok Sabha elections. Kanhaiya is known for his fiery speeches while Tejashwi has a strong vote bank.

Before the onset of Covid-19, Kanhaiya had taken out the ‘Jana Gana Mana yatra’ in protest against the new citizenship Act, eliciting a massive response from the minority community. Tejashwi too went on a yatra in February against unemployment and CAA.