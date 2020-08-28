STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra and Rajasthan oppose JEE, NEET; to hold state exams

The Gehlot government is keen on going ahead with the entrance exam for Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses on August 31.

Published: 28th August 2020 09:55 AM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR/MUMBAI: Non-BJP ruled states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra are against the imposition of JEE and NEET but opposite in their views when it comes to conducting their own examinations despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot government plans to hold a major exam involving five lakh candidates on August 31, prompting the BJP to accuse the Congress of adopting double standards.

The Gehlot government is keen on going ahead with the entrance exam for Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Courses (BSTC) on August 31. The Rajasthan BSTC or Pre-D.El.Ed 2020 exam is conducted for admissions to various teacher training courses. 

The Office of the Coordinator, Pre D.El.Ed. Exam, Departmental Exams Bikaner, Rajasthan on Tuesday released the admit cards for the 2020 BSTC exam. Candidates were instructed to download admit cards online. In the notice issued by the primary education department, candidates are advised not to pay heed to any rumour as the exam would certainly be held on the prescribed date.

“The D.El. Ed exam and the JEE-NEET are vastly different. While JEE is held all over the country, the BSTC exams are not like that. Also, we have earmarked many centres in rural areas so that social distancing can be maintained effectively. We had held 10th and 12th Board exams which have three times more candidates than in BSTC exams,” Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra contended. 

Similarly, the Maharashtra government is gearing up for holding for practical examination of PG medical students from September 2 to 10. The examinations of Post Graduate (Medical) have already begun and will conclude on August 31.

The final examination of UG and MBBS (old curriculum) will begin on September 8 and end on October 3. The practicals will be conducted between September 20 and October 31 at 274 centres in the state. 

