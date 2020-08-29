Punjab cops arrest father-son duo running illegal pharma-opioids biz

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In one of the biggest arrests in illegal drugs trade, the Punjab Police on Friday announced via Twitter the arrest of a father-son duo, Krishan Arora and Gaurav Arora, who were allegedly running the country’s biggest illegal pharma- opioids manufacturing drugs unit in Narela, Delhi.

They are known as clovidol badshah in the business. DGP Dinkar Gupta said the two were responsible for nearly 60 per cent of illegal pharma- opioid business in India, especially Punjab. They manufactured Clovidol and Tramadol tablets used as painkillers normally but intoxicants in multiples doses.

They were selling Rs 20 crore worth of illegal drugs every month in 17 states, mainly Punjab. He said that the entire network began to unrave l with busting of two gangs based in Mathura and Agra by Barnala Police. Till date, 36 accused persons from five states have been arrested since February.

A detailed investigation revealed an ugly nexus between the Pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and smugglers. It included Neutec Pharmaceutical Private Limited at Narela in Delhi, which is one of the biggest manufacturers of NRx (Prescription) drugs, such as Clovidol 100 SR, Trio SR, Simplex C+, Simplex +, Tridol, Foridol, Prozolam, Alprazolam. These drugs are extensively used as pharma opioids by drug addicts.

Gupta said that investigation into their modus operandi revealed that Krishan Arora and Gaurav Arora used to manufacture Pharma drugs over and above the sanctioned quota. In most cases, these consignments were delivered without bill to various locations and transporters were paid three times above normal rates as compensation.

Nexus between pharma companies, smugglers exposed

