STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab cops arrest father-son duo running illegal pharma-opioids biz

DGP Dinkar Gupta said the two were responsible for nearly 60 per cent of illegal pharma- opioid business in India, especially Punjab.

Published: 29th August 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Illegal Pharma

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In one of the biggest arrests in illegal drugs trade, the Punjab Police on Friday announced via Twitter the arrest of a father-son duo, Krishan Arora and Gaurav Arora, who were allegedly running the country’s biggest illegal pharma- opioids manufacturing drugs unit in Narela, Delhi.

They are known as clovidol badshah in the business. DGP Dinkar Gupta said the two were responsible for nearly 60 per cent of illegal pharma- opioid business in India, especially Punjab. They manufactured Clovidol and Tramadol tablets used as painkillers normally but intoxicants in multiples doses.

They were selling Rs 20 crore worth of illegal drugs every month in 17 states, mainly Punjab. He said that the entire network began to unrave l with busting of two gangs based in Mathura and Agra by Barnala Police. Till date, 36 accused persons from five states have been arrested since February.

A detailed investigation revealed an ugly nexus between the Pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and smugglers. It included Neutec Pharmaceutical Private Limited at Narela in Delhi, which is one of the biggest manufacturers of NRx (Prescription) drugs, such as Clovidol 100 SR, Trio SR, Simplex C+, Simplex +, Tridol, Foridol, Prozolam, Alprazolam. These drugs are extensively used as pharma opioids by drug addicts.

Gupta said that investigation into their modus operandi revealed that Krishan Arora and Gaurav Arora used to manufacture Pharma drugs over and above the sanctioned quota. In most cases, these consignments were delivered without bill to various locations and transporters were paid three times above normal rates as compensation.

Nexus between pharma companies, smugglers exposed

A detailed investigation revealed an ugly nexus between pharmaceutical companies and smugglers. It included Neutec Pharmaceutical Private Limited at Narela in Delhi, which is one of the biggest manufacturers of NRx drugs, such as Clovidol 100 SR, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab cops Punjab Police Punjab illegal pharma Punjab Pharma
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp