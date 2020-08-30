STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand relaxes norms to visit state, removes 2000 visitors per day ceiling

The tourism, especially religious tourism has been hit hard in the state with thousands left struggling for ends to meet. 

Published: 30th August 2020 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 01:07 AM   |  A+A-

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand(File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In an effort to boost tourism revenue, one of the major sources of income of the state, Uttarakhand government has relaxed norms to visit the state and has removed the ceiling of 2000 visitors per day. Other relaxations were granted in terms of ICMR recognized COVID-19 negative report and making 'Truenat' tests acceptable. 

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the state government said, "The visitors have to register themselves on a state government smart city portal smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in and produce Covid negative report ranging in the last 72-hours."

A letter from secretary of disaster management SA Murugesan dated August 30, 2020 stated that there shall be no restriction on inter-state or intrastate movement of people and goods. 

The move comes after demands of relaxations by tourism sector which forms backbone of the economy of the hill state.

The tourism, especially religious tourism has been hit hard in the state with thousands left struggling for ends to meet. 

As religious tourism has got hit badly in Uttarakhand due to Covid 19 epidemic, priests are opting for odd jobs including factory workers. The priests by working in factories are earning between Rs 8000-12,000 per month. 

Many also appealed to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to help them in this hour of financial scarcity. 

The state government had cancelled Kanwar Yatra this year in the wake of epidemic which hit religious tourism in Haridwar the hardest after Char Dham Yatra.

However, the Char Dham Yatra was allowed from June 2020 for state residents and later for residents of other states too since last month giving some respite to the sector. 

The devotees of 'Kanwar Yatra' come from the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh to Uttarakhand. 

Last year, more than 3.5 crore devotees visited Haridwar through the yatra in the auspicious month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand tourism Religious tourism
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp