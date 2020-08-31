Unlock 4.0: E-passes not required for intra-state travel in Maharashtra from September 2

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government has cancelled the e-pass requirement for inter-district travel from September 2 and allowed hotels in the state to function with 100 per cent capacity.

A notice to this effect was issued by the government on Monday while also extending the lockdown till the end of September but with more relaxations.

As per the notification, government offices in Mumbai and metropolitan regions - Pune, and Pimpri Chinchwad will operate with 30 per cent capacity against the current 10 per cent.

In other regions of the state, government offices can operate with 50 per cent capacity while private offices can operate with 30 per cent staffers.

Moreover, in all government offices, a vigilant officer will be appointed to ensure social distancing protocols including disinfection of the premises on a regular basis.

The state government on Monday also lifted restrictions on obtaining e-passes for movement of private and goods vehicles but continues to place restrictions on travel of senior citizens and children below the age 10.

Schools and colleges will remain closed while e-learning and online classes will continue.

The government however, has not lifted restrictions on the operation of gyms, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, metro rails and religious places in the state and they will remain closed.

Opposition parties on the other hand, have been demanding reopening of religious places.

On Monday, Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar also staged a protest to reopen 'Vittar Mandir' in Pandarpur.

Ambedkar said that he had spoken with CM Uddhav Thackeray who had promised to take a decision on this shortly.