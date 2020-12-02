Maharashtra to rechristen all localities with caste-based names

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to drop the names of the settlements and localities which have caste-based names.



Some of the settlements in the state are named as Maharwada (Dalit), Boudhwada (Dalit Buddhist), Mangwada (lower strata of the Dalit community), Dhorvasti (community who deal with dead animals), Bramhanwada (Brahmin), and Mali Galli (gardener).

These caste-based names of the settlements will now be renamed Samata Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Shahu Nagar, Kranti Nagar, etc.

Earlier, Dalit Vasti Sudhar Yojana was renamed as Scheduled Castes and Neo-Buddhists Vasti Sudhar Yojana. Besides, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Dalit Mitra Award has been also renamed as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samaj Bhushan Award.

As per the President's order, instead of the word "Dalit", "Scheduled Caste & Nav Bouddha" in English and "Scheduled Caste and Nav Buddhism" in Marathi will be used in all government correspondence, cases, certificates, etc.,

CM Uddhav Thackeray, who chaired the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, said the decision would help to create social harmony and increase national unity among all caste and creed.

Social justice minister Dhananjay Munde this revolutionary step would change the outlook of the people. “We want to abolish the caste system gradually. Everyone has an equal right to live with dignity. No one should be discriminated on the basis of caste and religion.”