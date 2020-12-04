Farmers' stir on at Noida-Delhi border for fourth day

By PTI

NOIDA: Scores of farmers opposing the Centre's new farm laws stayed put at the Noida-Delhi border for the fourth day on the trot on Friday, even as a key road connecting Uttar Pradesh and the national capital remained partially shut due to the stir.

The protesters, including some women, are camping at one carriageway of the Delhi-Noida Link Road at the Chilla border, while some are demonstrating at the nearby Dalit Prerna Sthal near the Mahamaya Flyover, according to officials.

"One carriageway of the Noida-Delhi road is closed while the other side, Delhi to Noida, is open. The law and order situation is under control and commuters have been advised to take alternative routes of the DND and the Kalindi Kunj to travel to and fro Delhi," Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S told PTI.

The Noida Traffic Police also issued an advisory on Thursday night, suggesting alternative routes instead of the Chilla road for hassle-free commutation, even as the alternative routes -- Delhi-Noida Direct expressway and Kalindi Kunj -- witnessed more than usual traffic that led to snarls during peak morning hours on Friday.

Farmers from western Uttar Pradesh districts like Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad, Kasganj, Gautam Buddh Nagar and belonging to groups like Bharatiya Kisan Union, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) are protesting at the border here.

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.