MP: Psychopath killer, who masterminded triple murder, gunned down

As many as five police personnel were also hurt in the gun battle, which happened near a Madarsa in Khachrod Naka in Ujjain district.

Published: 04th December 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 36-year-old ‘psychopath killer’ Dilip Dewal, who had masterminded the brutal November 25 night killing of a middle-aged couple and their young daughter in Ratlam district, was gunned down by Madhya Pradesh police in Ujjain district late on Thursday night.

As many as five police personnel were also hurt in the gun battle, which happened near a Madarsa in Khachrod Naka in Ujjain district.

Dewal, who hailed from Dahod district of Gujarat, was the son of a railway guard and spent his school days in Ratlam district of MP, while his father was posted there. He built a gang comprising his school friends of Ratlam and aides from Gujarat. He was involved in at least six killings, including four in MP and two in Gujarat, besides being also booked for abducting and raping a girl in the past.

Two years ago, Dewal had jumped parole after being awarded life imprisonment for killing a Dahod-based businessman a few years back.

He was also the prime accused in June 2020 killing a lady doctor in MP’s Ratlam district, but the cops led by Ratlam SP Gaurav Tiwari were tailing him right since he led three other aides in murdering middle-aged couple Govind and Sharda Solanki and 21-year-old daughter Divya Solanki inside the family’s house in Rajeev Nagar area of Ratlam district on November 25 night.

His three aides, who had accompanied him in the November 25 triple murder case, were arrested just a few days ago.

Detailing about the case, Ratlam SP said Dewal had committed six murders in Dahod and Ratlam and the Ahmadabad Police in Gujarat too are likely to soon grill his arrested aides related to some unsolved murders of the past.

