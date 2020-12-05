STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three IIITs to open in Uttarakhand soon: Union Education Minister

The three IITs will be established in the districts of Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, and Haridwar in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, said the minister.

Published: 05th December 2020 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced to establish three Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Uttarakhand. 

In a recently conducted meeting with Uttarakhand Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, he said that the new IIITs will be established in the state soon. 

"The honorable minister has promised to explore every possibility for the establishment of the institutions in Uttarakhand. This will enhance the hill state as a higher education hub in northern India," said Rawat. 

The minister also added that a new Indian Institute of Science Education and Research will also be opened in the state. 

The three IITs will be established in the districts of Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, and Haridwar in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, said the minister.

Uttarakhand, at present, has one IIIT in Srinagar of Pauri district known as National Institute of Technology, Srinagar. 

The institution became a center of controversy over the lack of facilities and infrastructure which followed a filing of public interest litigation in Uttarakhand high court in 2018. 

Rawat said that the education minister has asked the state government of Uttarakhand to focus on setting up educational facilities in hilly areas for female students. 

"Uttarakhand government will soon submit a proposal regarding the setting up of higher educational facilities for girls in hilly and higher altitude areas," added Rawat. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIIT Ramesh Pokhriyal Uttarakhand
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp