Three IIITs to open in Uttarakhand soon: Union Education Minister

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has announced to establish three Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Uttarakhand.

In a recently conducted meeting with Uttarakhand Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, he said that the new IIITs will be established in the state soon.

"The honorable minister has promised to explore every possibility for the establishment of the institutions in Uttarakhand. This will enhance the hill state as a higher education hub in northern India," said Rawat.

The minister also added that a new Indian Institute of Science Education and Research will also be opened in the state.

The three IITs will be established in the districts of Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, and Haridwar in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, said the minister.

Uttarakhand, at present, has one IIIT in Srinagar of Pauri district known as National Institute of Technology, Srinagar.

The institution became a center of controversy over the lack of facilities and infrastructure which followed a filing of public interest litigation in Uttarakhand high court in 2018.

Rawat said that the education minister has asked the state government of Uttarakhand to focus on setting up educational facilities in hilly areas for female students.

"Uttarakhand government will soon submit a proposal regarding the setting up of higher educational facilities for girls in hilly and higher altitude areas," added Rawat.