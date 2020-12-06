STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Case against 150 Aurangabad sugarcane farmers for protest

Large gatherings are not allowed in the district in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.

Published: 06th December 2020 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

For representational purposes

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Police have registered a case against nearly 150 farmers for gathering outside the office of sugar department's regional assistant director in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city without permission to press for their demands, a police official official said on Sunday.

Large gatherings are not allowed in the district in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.

The incident took place on Friday when sugarcane farmers gathered in front of the assistant director's office, demanding that the cultivators' money deposited in a sugar cooperative factory's bank accounts be released, he said.

Majority of the protesting farmers were from Gangapur and Lasur areas of the district, he said.

A case was registered against them on Friday at Kranti Chowk police station under IPC sections for unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, rioting, disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant and negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, he added.

Last month, the Aurangabad police registered a case against BJP MLA Prashant Bamb and 15 others for allegedly transferring over Rs 9 crore, deposited by farmers in a sugar factory-related case, into the bank accounts of people not linked to the matter, an official earlier said.

Bamb, who represents Gangapur constituency in the district and is also the chairman of Gangapur co-operative sugar factory, has denied the allegations levelled against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp