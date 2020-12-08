STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI issues look-out notice against coal trader, seeks details from ECL

The notice was issued to Majhi to ascertain his whereabouts as his interrogation is needed during the course of the probe.

Coal Mining

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CBI which is probing the illegal coal trading case has issued a lookout notice against an accused Anup Majhi alias Lala and has sought details from Eastern Coalfields Limited about action taken against illegal mining cases. a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The notice was issued to Majhi to ascertain his whereabouts as his interrogation is needed during the course of the probe, spokesperson said.

The central investigating agency had on November 28 conducted raids at 45 places, including at 25 areas in West Bengal against illegal coal mining at different places.

Search operations were also carried out at different locations of Eastern Coalfields Limited in Jharkhand, Bihar and UP as well against illegal coal mining, the spokeperson said.

Premises of two general managers of ECL, three officers, unknown officials of ECL, CISF and Indian Railways were raided along with that of Majhi.

These people have been accused of illegally mining coal and theft from Kunustoria and Kajora mining areas under ECL.

The spokesperson had said no arrests have been made so far.

Earlier, Income Tax sleuths had also raided some coal traders.

The CBI has in a FIR alleged that the coal mafia is active in the mining areas ike Kunostoria and Kajora in West Burdwan district.

