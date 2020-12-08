STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers' protest: Noted Punjabi poet Surjit Patar to return Padma Shri award

In a statement, Patar said he was pained at the 'insensitive' attitude of the central government towards the demands of farmers who have been protesting peacefully.

Published: 08th December 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Noted Punjabi poet Surjit Patar announced on Monday that he will return his Padma Shri award in support of farmers who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

In a statement, Patar said he was pained at the 'insensitive' attitude of the central government towards the demands of farmers who have been protesting peacefully.

The 75-year-old said he has decided to return his Padma Shri award with a heavy heart.

Patar had received the Padma Shri in 2012.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other areas have stayed put at various Delhi border points, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporate firms.

Earlier, Akali Dal stalwart and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had announced he would return his Padma Vibhushan award in protest against the farm laws.

 SAD (Democratic) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had also said he would return his Padma Bhushan award in solidarity with farmers.

Several international sports persons from Punjab had also announced to return their sports awards and extended support to the farmers' agitation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surjit Patar Padma Shri Farm Laws Farmers Protests
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp