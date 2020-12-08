Farmers' protest: Noted Punjabi poet Surjit Patar to return Padma Shri award

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Noted Punjabi poet Surjit Patar announced on Monday that he will return his Padma Shri award in support of farmers who are protesting against the Centre's farm laws.

In a statement, Patar said he was pained at the 'insensitive' attitude of the central government towards the demands of farmers who have been protesting peacefully.

The 75-year-old said he has decided to return his Padma Shri award with a heavy heart.

Patar had received the Padma Shri in 2012.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other areas have stayed put at various Delhi border points, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporate firms.

Earlier, Akali Dal stalwart and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had announced he would return his Padma Vibhushan award in protest against the farm laws.

SAD (Democratic) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had also said he would return his Padma Bhushan award in solidarity with farmers.

Several international sports persons from Punjab had also announced to return their sports awards and extended support to the farmers' agitation.