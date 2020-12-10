Raosaheb Danve's remark crude joke, insult of farmers: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

By PTI

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday slammed Union Minister Raosaheb Danve over his "China and Pakistan behind farmers' protest" claim, saying his remark was a "crude joke" on the protesting cultivators and an "insult" to them.

Deshmukh said this during a press conference here.

"Such kind of statement is a crude joke on the farmers of Punjab and Haryana, who have been fighting for the last 13 to 14 days against the farm laws introduced by the central government," he said.

"I feel this statement is a crude joke and an insult of the farmers," the NCP leader said.

Danve had on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since November 26, demanding a repeal of the new farm laws, which they say will lead to dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and mandis that ensure earning.

Deshmukh further said that around 12,500 police personnel will be recruited in the state.

"The process of recruiting 5,298 police personnel in the first phase has been initiated," he said.

He said the NCP will organise an online employment fair and a blood donation camp in Nagpur on December 12, on the occasion of party chief Sharad Pawar's birthday.