3 critical Covid patients die after Bhopal hospital blackout, probe ordered

BHOPAL: A high-level probe has been ordered by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan into an hour-long power cut at the multi-specialty Hamidia Hospital and lack of power back-up arrangements at the COVID-19 care block of the same hospital.

Following the hour-long power cut and lack of back-up arrangements at the hospital on Friday, at least three critical COVID patients, including an opposition Congress corporator died due to Corona-related complications.

“What happened at the Hamidia Hospital is a very serious lapse, owing to which the CM has ordered a high-level probe into the matter by Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat. The probe panel has been asked to submit its findings by Saturday evening based on which strict action will be taken against all those responsible, irrespective of their seniority or position,” state’s medical education minister Vishvas Sarang said on Saturday.

The CM was huddled into a high-level meeting in the matter and late-night action was likely in the entire episode when this report was being filed.

“The probe will look into three primary aspects -- How did the power cut happen at the hospital, particularly in the COVID-19 block, why did the generator installed at the COVID block stop functioning within 10 minutes only? Was there any link between the power cuts and lack of electricity back up and the three deaths of COVID-19 patients which happened on Friday late night and Friday-Saturday intervening night,” Sarang said.

The minister, however, also added that the hospital administration has told the government that all three patients who died were highly critical and on ventilator support, which remained functional even after a power cut and electricity back-up shortage.

While the power cut happened at around 6 pm on Friday and was restored an hour later, the three critical COVID-19 patients (all on the ventilator), including the 67-year-old two-time Congress corporator and an 84-year-old woman, died between 9 pm and 1 am, sources at the Hamidia Hospital said.

“The in-charge PWD engineer has been suspended, while action will also be initiated against a senior in-charge doctor there. Show cause notices have been issued to the Dean of Gandhi Medical College and the medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress slammed the BJP government over the incident. “The Madhya Pradesh government should take full responsibility for the incident instead of punishing a small employee. The minister should take personal responsibility,” state Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said.