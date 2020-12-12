STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gopal Italia, who threw shoe at Gujarat minister, now AAP vice-president in the State

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also announced the names of presidents of various districts and municipal corporations.

Published: 12th December 2020 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Gujarat vice-president Gopal Italia

AAP Gujarat vice-president Gopal Italia (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the vision to counter Gujarat Model with the Delhi Model of Governance, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the upcoming civic polls in Gujarat next year. In an attempt to spread its organisational reach, the AAP has selected a young face to lead its campaign in the state.

The AAP has also appointed 31-year-old Gopal Italia, who had hurled a shoe at Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja in 2017 alleging corruption in the state government, as its state convener. also announced the names of presidents of various districts and municipal corporations.

"We will work hard for the swift progression of AAP in Gujarat, expansion of the organisation, strengthening of the organisation, getting new political alternatives, getting young and honest alternatives for the people of Gujarat," Italia said.

Italia, a state government clerk, was appointed as AAP’s vice president for Gujarat early this year. He is now running state-wide campaigns against corruption against the current BJP regime in the state. BJP has ruled the state for over two decades.

The civic body polls scheduled to be held in February next year in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The AAP plans to build organisational strength among the locals before challenging the established BJP and Congress. 

Earlier, Gulab Singh, AAP MLA from Matiala in Delhi who was the co-in charge of the party in the state had inaugurated the famous 'Mohalla Clinics' in Ahmedabad. The party plans to raise the poor state of health infrastructure in the state in the elections.

"AAP is emerging as a strong alternative in Gujarat. AAP is going to contest on all seats in  upcoming local elections. Youth leader Gopal Italia has been announced as state convener of AAP Gujarat," the AAP Gujarat tweeted.

