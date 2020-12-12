Man arrested in Maharashtra's Latur for killing transgender friend

By PTI

LATUR: A 21-year-old man was arrested in Latur in Maharashtra after a transgender person he allegedly assaulted earlier this week died while undergoing treatment, police said on Saturday.

Hadgaon tehsil resident Sudarshan Suryavanshi (21) and accused Sunil Rathod of Chakur were in a relationship which the latter wanted to end and this caused a fight between the two on Tuesday, an official said.

"Rathod hit Suryavanshi with a stick and fled, and passersby took the latter to hospital.

Suryavanshi died on Friday after which we arrested Rathod," he added.