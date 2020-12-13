STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army colonel booked for raping friend's wife in UP's Kanpur

The accused allegedly offered an intoxicating drink to his friend to make him unconscious and raped his wife.

Published: 13th December 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 10:56 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KANPUR: An Army colonel posted here was booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a friend's wife at an officers mess, police said.

The victim's husband, a civilian, lodged an FIR against the Army officer at the Cantonment police station, Superintendent of Police (East) Raj Kumar Agarwal said.

According to the complainant, his wife is of Russian descent and has been living in India for 10 years.

"Police have launched a probe and efforts are being made to nab the colonel. His friend has stated in the FIR that the colonel had invited his wife and him to a party on the occasion of his promotion to the rank of colonel from that of lieutenant colonel on Saturday," Agarwal said.

The accused allegedly offered an intoxicating drink to his friend to make him unconscious and raped his wife, he added.

The accused also allegedly assaulted the woman when she put up a resistance.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and several police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army Rape Crimes Against Women
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp