Madhya Pradesh High Court's COVID-19 positive woman judge dies in Indore

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Justice Vandana Kasrekar, the lone woman judge of the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court died due to COVID-19 related complications at a private hospital in Indore on Sunday morning.

After testing positive for the novel Coronavirus recently, the 60-year-old woman judge was first admitted at the Greater Kailash Hospital in Indore.

On December 9, she was shifted to the Medanta Hospital (also Indore) where she died due to COVID-19 related complications at 10.30 am on Sunday.

"Besides being COVID-19 positive, the woman judge was also suffering from chronic kidney disease," official sources at Indore's Medanta Hospital told.

Sources added that right since being admitted at Medanta Hospital on December 9, Justice Kasrekar was in critical condition. Owing to her critical state doctors were planning to airlift her to Chennai, but couldn't do so owing to further deterioration in her condition.

She was appointed as judge in the Indore Bench of MP High Court in October 2014.

The woman judge's demise happened eight days after the death of Justice GR Udhwani, the COVID-19 positive judge of the Gujarat High Court.