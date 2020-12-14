STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Only shudras feel bad when called by caste name: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

Despite a reprimand in May last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur continues make controversial remarks on sensitive topics.

Published: 14th December 2020 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Pragya Thakur

BJP MP Pragya Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SEHORE: BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Sunday cited dharmashastras (religious texts), claiming a 'shudra' (fourth and lowest of the traditional varnas as per these scriptures) feels bad for lack of understanding.

"A kshatriya doesn't feel bad if we call them kshatriya. A brahmin doesn't feel bad if we call them brahmin. A vaishya doesn't feel bad if we call them vaishya. But a shudra feels bad if we call them shudra, what is the reason? Because they don't understand," Thakur said.

The BJP MP is no stranger to courting controversies.

The 2008 Malegaon blast accused, who defeated former MP chief minister Digvijaya Singh by over 3.64 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, has regularly remained in the news for her provocative statements.

Despite a reprimand in May last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur continues make controversial remarks on sensitive topics.

Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a deshbhakt (patriot) during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members.

Modi later remarked that while she may have apologised for her comments, he would personally never be able to forgive her.

The Lok Sabha member from Bhopal also hit out at Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on BJP president J P Nadda's convoy in West Bengal, and claimed the Trinamool Congress leader has gone mad.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) has come to understand that this is India and not Pakistan. Hindus are prepared to protect India. They will give a befitting reply (to her). BJP will win the Assembly polls in that state and there will be a Hindu raj in West Bengal," Thakur told reporters here.

"She is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end," the BJP MP said.

"She has gone mad," Thakur added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
caste casteism BJP Pragya Thakur
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp