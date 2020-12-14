Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot appeals farmers to call off protests

By PTI

INDORE: Terming the new agri laws "totally pro-farmer", Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday appealed to cultivators to call off their protests and hold talks with the Centre.

Speaking to reporters here, Gehlot said that people in general have appreciated the Centre's efforts in the farm sector.

"Only farmers from two to three states are trying for a rollback (of the three agri laws)," he said referring to the ongoing protests by agriculturists on the borders of Delhi.

"I appeal to the farmers to end their agitation and adopt a path of discussions with the Central government for an appropriate decision," Gehlot said.

He said five rounds of discussions were held with the agitating farmers and the government.

"The government is making all efforts to take this dialogue forward. Though agitating farmers have rejected the government's proposal, the fact is that these three agriculture laws are totally in favour of the farmers. They were framed with an aim to double the income of cultivators," Gehlot said.

The minister also listed various schemes being implemented by his ministry for the welfare of 'Divyangjans' (differently-abled people).

He said Unique Identity Cards (UID) are being prepared for the Divyang people, using which they avail the benefit of different schemes of the Centre and state governments concerned.