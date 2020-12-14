STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot appeals farmers to call off protests

Gehlot said that people in general have appreciated the Centre's efforts in the farm sector.

Published: 14th December 2020 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot

Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

INDORE: Terming the new agri laws "totally pro-farmer", Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday appealed to cultivators to call off their protests and hold talks with the Centre.

Speaking to reporters here, Gehlot said that people in general have appreciated the Centre's efforts in the farm sector.

"Only farmers from two to three states are trying for a rollback (of the three agri laws)," he said referring to the ongoing protests by agriculturists on the borders of Delhi.

"I appeal to the farmers to end their agitation and adopt a path of discussions with the Central government for an appropriate decision," Gehlot said.

He said five rounds of discussions were held with the agitating farmers and the government.

"The government is making all efforts to take this dialogue forward. Though agitating farmers have rejected the government's proposal, the fact is that these three agriculture laws are totally in favour of the farmers. They were framed with an aim to double the income of cultivators," Gehlot said.

The minister also listed various schemes being implemented by his ministry for the welfare of 'Divyangjans' (differently-abled people).

He said Unique Identity Cards (UID) are being prepared for the Divyang people, using which they avail the benefit of different schemes of the Centre and state governments concerned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thawar Chand Gehlot Farm Laws Farmers Protests
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp