UP horror: 14-year-old held for kidnapping, killing 6-year-old kin

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a case of juvenile delinquency, a 14-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his six-year-old nephew and murdering him in Maharajganj district in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Conceding his crime, the accused minor not only admitted that he had kidnapped the six-year-old and later killed him, but also confessed to have written a letter demanding Rs 50 lakh ransom from the victim’s family.

Notably, on December 9, the victim, son of Deepak Gupta, resident of Banspar village in Maharajganj district, was kidnapped and the family received a Rs 50 lakh ransom note. The police launched a hunt and the suspicion on the minor grew as his handwriting matched the ransom note recovered by the police.

The teenager after being apprehended revealed to the cops during interrogation that the victim’s parents would call him a ‘thief’ and they would scold him whenever he complained about them, said the sources.

The sources claimed that the teenager was sent to a juvenile shelter home after being arrested.