STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After 17 years, Assam's Bodo council gets a new chief

Pramod Bodo was sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the autonomous council at a programme held in Kokrajhar.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Pramod Bodo, the BTC’s next Chief Executive Member (CEM).

Pramod Bodo, the BTC’s next Chief Executive Member (CEM). (Photo | Twitter)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Seventeen years since it was created as a political solution to the Bodo agitation for a separate state, Assam's Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Tuesday got a new chief in former student leader Pramod Bodo.

He was sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the autonomous council at a programme held in Kokrajhar. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among dignitaries in attendance.

Gobinda Basumatary of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) took oath as the Deputy CEM. He is a former leader of a faction of the insurgent group National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB).

ALSO READ | Out-of-the-box idea turns discarded TV sets into comfy homes for stray dogs

Gautam Das and Diganta Baruah, both from the BJP and Ghanashyam Das from the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) were also sworn in. BJP, UPPL and GSP forged a post-poll alliance to rule the BTC which administers four Assam districts.

From 2003 to March this year, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) had ruled the BTC with insurgent leader-turned-politician Hagrama Mohilary as its chief. The BPF had emerged as the single largest party in the recently-held BTC elections, winning 17 of the 40 seats, but failed to cobble up the numbers to form the council. The BJP-UPPL-GSP combine has 22 seats. The lone elected member from the Congress defected to the BJP on Monday. 

As the president of All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), Pramod Bodo had led the agitation for a separate "Bodoland state" for over a decade. After his swearing-in, he said the ruling coalition would strive to bring change in the society. The new BTC chief praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was one of the signatories of the Bodoland Territorial Region peace accord that the Centre had signed in January with the ABSU and some factions of the NDFB.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pramod Bodo Bodoland Territorial Council Gobinda Basumatary United People’s Party Liberal UPPL
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp