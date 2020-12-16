STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No coercive action against Republic TV employees, police to Bombay HC

The ARG Outlier Media had approached the HC seeking, among other things, that the police be restrained from taking any coercive action against its employees.

Published: 16th December 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Supporters of Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami celebrate after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday assured the Bombay High Court that no coercive action will be taken till December 16 against officials and employees of ARG Outlier Media, which operates Republic TV, who have been named in the chargesheet in the TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging case.

The ARG Outlier Media had approached the HC seeking, among other things, that the police be restrained from taking any coercive action against its employees.

Public Prosecutor Deepak Thakare, who appeared for the Mumbai Police, made a statement before a bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik that no coercive action will be taken against employees of ARG Outlier Media.

Earlier in the day, advocate Abad Ponda, who appeared for ARG Outlier Media, had read out from the chargesheet to point out that the police had mentioned the owners, managers, and related persons of Republic TV, as suspects in the case.

The chargesheet read, "Republic Channel, maalak, chaalak ani sambandhit vyakti" (Republic channel, owner, managers and related persons). Advocate Ponda said this could mean that the police could arrest anyone related to the channel and that the same constituted "gross illegality. "

This prompted the bench to remark that the words 'maalak' and 'chalak' were so "broad that they may include anyone, even reporters on the field".

The bench then asked advocate Thakare to take instructions from the police that no coercive action will be taken against the employees till further hearing on December 16.

"Why can't you make a statement that you (police) will not take any coercive action till tomorrow?," the bench asked.

"No one is stopping you from investigating," it said.

Following the HC's remarks, advocate Thakare made the statement assuring the court that no arrests will be made and no other coercive action will be taken against the employees referred to in the chargesheet in the case, till Wednesday.

The HC recorded this statement.

It will continue to hear the matter on Wednesday.

ARG Outlier Media had filed several pleas and interim applications in the HC urging transfer of the probe in the TRP case to the Central Bureau of Investigation or any other independent agency.

The pleas also requested the high court to stay in the meanwhile, any further investigation in the case, and to restrain the police from taking any coercive action against the petitioners, their employees, or investors.

The police began a probe in the alleged TRP scam after ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Agency about rigging of TRP by some channels.

TRP, measured by recording viewership data at sample households, is crucial for attracting advertisers.

The BARC engaged Hansa to install and maintain barometers which record TV viewership data at sample households.

It was alleged that some of these families were being bribed to tune into certain channels to ramp up their TRP.

In a charge sheet filed recently, the police alleged that an official of Hansa paid money to sample households to tune into Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movie and Republic TV.

The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing.

The police have so far arrested 13 persons, including Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani, in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ARG Outlier Media Republic TV TRP SCam Mumbai Police Bombay High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp