No intrusions, major faceoffs in Eastern Command area since Ladakh crisis: Lt Gen Anil Chauhan

Lt Gen Chauhan said the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army had undertaken some precautionary deployment during the Ladakh crisis.

Published: 16th December 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Anil Chauhan on Wednesday said there have been no intrusions or major faceoffs in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Command since the Ladakh standoff between Indian troops and China's PLA.

He said that post the Galwan Valley incident, bonhomie and mutual trust on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China evaporated, and it will take time for things to stabilise.

Lt Gen Chauhan, GoC-in-C Eastern Command, said the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army had undertaken some precautionary deployment during the Ladakh crisis, which is now witnessing a gradual deduction in the eastern sector, due to the onset of winter.

"However, the Indian Army is prepared to beat any challenge during the winter," he told reporters at the Fort William here on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

