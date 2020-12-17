STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lawyer shot dead on road in Greater Noida

Lawyer Fateh Mohammad Khan lived in Sector 36 and had gone to meet a client when the incident took place around 11 am, they said.

gun, firing

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: A lawyer was shot dead by a man on a road near his home on Thursday in Greater Noida, with police suspecting it to be a fallout of a property dispute, officials said.

"The lawyer was on a service lane where he had gone to meet his client. He was shot at by a man who had followed him right from his home," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

"The incident appears to be fallout of a rivalry over a property dispute involving the deceased lawyer. We are, although, investigating all possible links in the case," Singh said.

The officer said an FIR has been lodged at the local Beta 2 police station following a complaint by the son of the deceased lawyer and a suspect has also been identified.

Further investigation is underway and the body has been sent for postmortem, he added.

