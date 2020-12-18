STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AAP's national ambitions: After UP, now party to contest 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls

Manish Sisodia claimed people are looking for a change and they see an alternative in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Published: 18th December 2020 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HARIDWAR: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia here on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2022 assembly elections in Uttarakhand as people are "disappointed" with both the BJP and the Congress.

Sisodia, who is on a two-day visit to the state, said his party will go to the polls with a pledge to provide a corruption-free government and build the state in accordance with aspirations of its people.

"Both the BJP and the Congress have disappointed people who are looking towards us with hope. We will go to the assembly polls with a pledge to provide a corruption-free government and build an Uttarakhand as desired by people," Sisodia told reporters.

Sisodia claimed people are looking for a change and they see an alternative in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The AAP leader also performed a puja on the banks of the Ganga at Har ki Pairi here and said it was a spiritually elevating experience.

Earlier, party workers welcomed Sisodia on his arrival to the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Aam Aadmi Party Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Uttarakhand Polls 2022
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp